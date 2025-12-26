Christmas Tree recycling Maryland 2025: County-by-County guide

BALTIMORE — With Christmas in the rearview mirror, you may be wondering what to do with that Christmas tree.

Before recycling, all ornaments, tinsel and decorations must be removed before drop-off.

Here's how to recycle those trees in different regions around the state:

Baltimore City

DPW will offer free Christmas tree mulching services from Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, through Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. This will be at the Sisson Street Residential Recycling Center.

Trees can also be placed out with their regular weekly trash collection through Feb. 7.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County collects trees over a two-week period, beginning Jan. 5. Pickup dates vary by location and are not scheduled in advance. Christmas trees will not necessarily be collected on your scheduled trash or recycling day, so leave trees out until collection occurs.

The tree should be placed in the same location where trash is normally collected.

Residents must place trees out by Jan. 11 to ensure collection.

Anne Arundel County

Christmas trees, along with natural garland and wreaths will be collected before 6 a.m. on regular collection days or bring them to any of the county's recycling centers.

Howard County

The county encourages tree recycling with its Merry Mulch program, which runs from Dec. 26 - Jan. 17.

County residents with curbside yard trim collection can place their tree out for pickup on their yard trim collection day.

When curbside yard trim collection is no longer available, trees can be placed out for trash collection and will be sent to a landfill.

Harford County

The county offers yard trim drop-off sites that operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For more details click here.

Carroll County

Drop off trees at one of county's recycling centers.

No artificial trees are accepted.

Frederick County

Live Christmas trees can be brought Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. -4:30 p.m. to the county's Reichs Ford Road recycling facility.

This runs from Dec. 20 through Jan. 31.