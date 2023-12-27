Christmas is over, here's what to do with your tree!

BALTIMORE — Christmas is behind us already and that leaves many with questions about their Christmas tree.

Christmas tree recycling is starting in different parts of Maryland and here's what you need to know.

In Baltimore County, recycling will take place over a two-week period, beginning January 8, 2024.

Pickup dates vary by location and trees must be placed out by January 13 to ensure collection. Trees should be left out at the same location where trash and recycling normally be picked up in their neighborhood.

Only live trees should be set out to be recycled.

This story will continue to be updated with information on other recycling dates around Maryland.