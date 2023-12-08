EASTERN SHORE, Md. — St. Michaels, on the Eastern Shore, has celebrated Christmas with a full slate of festivities for more than three decades.

"Christmas in St. Michaels" returns this weekend with two parades, a holiday marketplace, breakfast with Santa, a tour of homes, and more.

The event organizer said the Talbot Street Parade is "one of the best little hometown parades in the state of Maryland."

"There'll be hometown parades, the llamas will be dressed up, dogs will have antlers on, and it's just a fun event to see," said President of Board of Directors Pat Martin

There's also an ornament made yearly by the same manufacturer who does the White House ornament.

This year's festivities will show the town inside a snow globe. For more details on the festivities, click here.