Chopt Towson partners with Next One Up to help benefit young men

TOWSON, Md. — Most new restaurants need all the profit they can get when first starting out, but one is donating an entire day's worth to a good cause.

On Tuesday, Chopt Creative Salad Company in Towson is giving a preview of their menu before they officially open in Dulaney Plaza.

100% of the proceeds go to 'Next One Up', a Baltimore based non-profit giving young men extra resources and leadership training outside of school.

"Not only are they getting academic support but we're taking them out to do community service, training them as athletes, just trying to get them to be better leaders in the Baltimore community," said Shel Simon, Deputy CEO of Next One Up.

Next One Up is expanding their mission with their first permanent space in Baltimore called Base Camp, coming soon.

Their fundraiser at Chopt runs on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and then from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chopt is also offering 50% off online orders with promo code TOWSON50.

They officially open on Wednesday, May 10.