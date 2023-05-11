Children's Mental Health Awareness Day: a growing mental health concern for teens

BALTIMORE — Thursday is a day people are encourage to wear green to show support for Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

A series of new reports by the CDC highlight a growing mental health concern for teens.

Researchers say several things have led to a growing mental health crisis such as an increase in cyber bullying and everything else that's happened since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The latest CDC Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance report details data compiled from thousands of teens across the country from 2021.

The report found during 2021, substance use among high school students declined but teens reported they were using more inhalants than before.

Experts believe it could be because they didn't have access to other substances during the height of the pandemic.

The report also showed there's more concern for mental health.

The CDC found there an increase in suicidal thoughts and suicidal attempts among teen girls and students who identify as LGBTQ.

Many doctors say the CDC report is consistent with what they're seeing in person with their patients.

Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital pediatric neuropsychologist Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein said “also of course we had the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as lots of unexpected shifts in terms of access to schooling during that time, virtual school versus in-person school, access to friends and information in terms of the safety of things related to Covid-19 and then on top of all of that, the social and political climate. Our teenagers are telling us they're increasingly worried about things like climate change as well as violence that they experience in their schools."

Doctors say parents or guardians should pay attention to warning signs that could indicate your child may be struggling with their mental health:

Look for changes in mood or behavior.

Do they seem more anxious, irritable, withdrawn from friends or other activities they've previously enjoyed?

If yes, reach out to your primary doctor or go to the emergency room if you need immediate intervention.

The CDC said in 2020 nearly 46,000 people died by suicide. It equates to one death every 11 minutes. The U.S. saw a 4% increase in the suicide rate in 2021. Experts hope open lines of communication like the Suicide Prevention Hotline can help.

There are only three numbers to remember, 988. These three digits can connect people to a free 24/7 suicide and crisis prevention hotline. The 988 mental health and suicide prevention line has received more than 2 million calls and texts since it launched about a year ago. The old lifeline was a long, difficult to remember 800 number, but now, calling 988 for help is as easy to remember as 911.

Suicide affects not just the individual but their friends and families. It's the 12th leading cause of death in America and affects all age groups.

Unlike the previous 800 number, 988 users can also text to “988” for support. Experts say that could open up better access for young people.

There are 29 states including Maryland which have passed legislation to fund crisis services. Calling 988 will connect callers directly to the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline which provides help in coping with mental health and substance abuse concerns.

Mental health providers want people to know that anyone who feels like they have no one to turn to for help, they’re not alone, it's not too late, dial 9-8-8.