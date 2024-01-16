Children in Howard County enjoy day off from school due to snow

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — More snow meant more fun for 4-year-old Ella who was just a toddler the last time this much fell in Howard County.

"My daughter, this is her first real big snow, for sure. She's super excited," said Kathy Choi. "Last year, we got nothing. And we had all this snow gear that we bought and we kept it in a closet and we brought it all out today."

More snow just meant more work for their neighbor, Galen Hollingsworth.

"You feeling it?" We asked Hollingsworth. "Every bit of it. You see that? Every bit of it so far," said Hollingsworth.

In what was once the historic town of Simpsonville, part of modern-day Columbia, where you can still find the remains of its pre-colonial mill, children will ignore the history lesson, opting to celebrate more snow and less school with another day off from classes.

But that didn't keep 6-year-old Laura from giving everyone who passed by a lesson in the creative arts with what turned out to be a snowwoman in her front yard.

"We put a carrot for the nose," said Laura. "We found a stick for the mouth and we found glasses for the eyes."

What's it's name?" we asked.

"It's name is Olivia."