ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In a 42-5 vote, the Senate passed the Child Victims Act of 2023 Thursday night after its third and final reading.

This is a bill that gets rid of the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse.

This comes after a report concerning the Archdiocese of Baltimore is expected to be unsealed in the coming days or weeks.

RELATED: Judge approves release of 123 names in Archdiocese sexual abuse report

The report will expose more than 150 priests of wrongdoing.