Child struck by vehicle in Halethorpe Wednesday morning

HALETHORPE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating an incident regarding a pedestrian being struck on Wednesday morning.

At 7:40 a.m., officers were called to the 4400 block of Ridge Avenue for reports of a person being struck.

According to police, a child was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by an oncoming car.

The child was taken to a local hospital, their condition is currently unknown.

All parties involved remained on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.