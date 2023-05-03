Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child struck by vehicle in Halethorpe Wednesday morning

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 12:11:49-04

HALETHORPE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating an incident regarding a pedestrian being struck on Wednesday morning.

At 7:40 a.m., officers were called to the 4400 block of Ridge Avenue for reports of a person being struck.

According to police, a child was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by an oncoming car.

The child was taken to a local hospital, their condition is currently unknown.

All parties involved remained on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices