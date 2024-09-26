Child playing with lighter sparks fire in Edgewood apartment

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A 4-year-old child playing with a lighter started a fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damage at an Edgewood apartment building.

It happened in the Edgewood Park Apartments, off of Edgewood Road, at about 3:17 p.m. on Wednesday.

The child was playing with a lighter in the bedroom, reported the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The occupant discovered the fire and tried to put it out herself, before another resident called 911, according to the report.

Firefighters immediately put out the small fire.

The occupant was treated for smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to a hospital. No other units were damaged.