Child killed in Annapolis hit-and-run

WMAR Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A child was struck and killed yesterday afternoon by a vehicle that fled the scene in Annapolis.

Annapolis police are now searching for the vehicle.

The fatal hit-and-run happened in the 600 block of Americana Drive, just south of Chesapeake Avenue, at about 3:53 p.m.

Police said they got multiple calls for a child struck by a vehicle.

Police will have mobile crisis and critical incident teams in the community for support. The contact number for the teams is 410-768-5522.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Dekowsky 410-268-9000 or email: dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov .

No further details about the incident were immediately provided by police. We're working to update this story.

This was the second child struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County/Annapolis on Tuesday.

A hit-and-run also happened in Pasadena earlier in the day.

