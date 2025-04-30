Chief accused of stealing tens-of-thousands of dollars from Fallston Volunteer Fire Company

FALLSTON, Md. — The former chief of the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company, has been indicted for allegedly stealing tens-of-thousands of dollars from the department.

Daniel J. McKinney, 37, faces five counts of felony theft and a single count of embezzlement.

A warrant for his arrest was served Wednesday. McKinney was later released on a $25,000 unsecured personal bond.

Court records allege McKinney began stealing in July 2019, and continued doing so until at least January 31, 2025.

Fallston Volunteer Fire Company President Christopher Gibbons issued a statement offering more background on the allegations.

"The Board of Directors discovered some irregular purchases on an issued company credit card. Further investigation revealed possible criminal activity which led to the incident being turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office."

Back in September 2024, McKinney released a letter detailing financial challenges within the department.

"The Board of Directors determined within the first several months of 2024 that we as elected leadership must take an in-depth look at how we can navigate change that would steer FVFAC to a better path to resolve financial concerns," McKinney wrote at the time.

Screenshot from Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Co.

It's unclear if those financial woes had anything to do with the "irregular" purchases he allegedly made with the fire company's credit card.

As of publishing time, Fallston Fire's website still lists McKinney as Chief.