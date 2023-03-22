Chick-Fil-A server rewarded $25,000 scholarship to continue college studies

One fast food server committed to making people smile experienced the other side of that service on Wednesday.

Chick-Fil-A worker Melody Hornsby was rewarded for her hard work with a $25,000 scholarship to continue her studies at Howard Community College.

Melody wants to be a nurse and says her time at Chick-Fil-A taught her skills needed for the field.

"I like to think of nursing as you know, like a glorified customer service position. Here I've learned a lot of people skills, a lot of recovery skills and just like constantly trying to make people feel better, make people feel happy. I'd like to bring the same thing to my patients in the future," Hornsby said.

Melody is just one of 12 scholarship award winners nationwide.

She also received a new laptop complete with a Chick-fil-A case.