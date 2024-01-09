Chesapeake Bay Bridge placed on temporary traffic hold due to high winds

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently on a temporary traffic hold, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is now under a temporary Traffic Hold due to high winds. Drivers will make every attempt to accommodate passengers during the hold.



The hold was put in place due to high winds.

