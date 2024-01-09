Watch Now
Chesapeake Bay Bridge placed on temporary traffic hold due to high winds

Posted at 6:40 PM, Jan 09, 2024
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently on a temporary traffic hold, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced.

The hold was put in place due to high winds.

*This story will be updated when more information becomes available.*

