Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chelsea Handler coming to The Lyric

Chelsea Handler tour
Live Nation
Chelsea Handler tour<br/>
Chelsea Handler tour
Posted at 11:19 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 11:19:47-04

BALTIMORE — Chelsea Handler has just added Baltimore to the list of stops on her new "Little Big Bitch" tour for next year.

The provocative comedian and TV personality, known for hosting the "Chelsea Lately" talk show, will be at The Lyric on April 20. Tickets will go on sale starting Oct. 25, with a general sale starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 on LiveNation.com .

Live Nation announced today that Handler is adding 15 dates to her North American tour, due to "overwhelming fan demand."

The Little Bitch Tour just began a few days ago, in Ohio, and will run through late April

Handler got a People's Choice Award for Best Comedy Act during her last comedy tour, "Vaccinated & Horny."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices