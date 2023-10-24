Chelsea Handler coming to The Lyric

BALTIMORE — Chelsea Handler has just added Baltimore to the list of stops on her new "Little Big Bitch" tour for next year.

The provocative comedian and TV personality, known for hosting the "Chelsea Lately" talk show, will be at The Lyric on April 20. Tickets will go on sale starting Oct. 25, with a general sale starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 on LiveNation.com .

Live Nation announced today that Handler is adding 15 dates to her North American tour, due to "overwhelming fan demand."

The Little Bitch Tour just began a few days ago, in Ohio, and will run through late April

Handler got a People's Choice Award for Best Comedy Act during her last comedy tour, "Vaccinated & Horny."