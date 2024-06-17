Chef 'pauses' business at three Fells Point restaurants amid 'safety concerns'

BALTIMORE — A popular chef and restaurateur announced on social media he plans to pause business at his three Fells Point restaurants amid 'safety concerns."

Chef Ashish Alfred owns Duck Duck Goose, Osteria Pirata, and Anchor Tavern. In his Facebook post he talks about the 7 years he's worked in food service in Baltimore.

The post goes on to say, "given the recent events in Fells Point, I feel it's in the best interest of my businesses, and the incredibly hardworking people on my team for us to simply 'press pause' briefly while the city works to remedy the safety concerns..."

On June 8, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the wrist in the 800 block of S. Broadway, the same block as Duck Duck Goose. She survived her injuries.

Baltimore Police increased their presence in Fells Point on the weekends since then.

Violent crime is down in Fells Point by about 14% compared to this same time-frame last year. Property crime is down about 38%, according to city data. There have been 3 shootings in Fells Point this year.