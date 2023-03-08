Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheers to 100 years at Resurrection St. Paul School

St. Paul School.jpg
Jamie Costello
St. Paul School.jpg
Posted at 10:05 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 22:05:07-05

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Babe Ruth got married here, you sought higher ground from the floods here and an earthquake even wobbled its bricks.

The church sits on the hill that watches over us in Ellicott City. The school taught us cursive, math and manners are as strong today as its impressive past. We celebrate 100 years of Resurrection St. Paul.

Resurrection St. Paul School originated at St. Paul’s Church in downtown Ellicott City. Father Michael Ryan opened the doors of St. Paul Parish School on September 11, 1922.

The school started with six grades and a total of 75 students. Since then, the school relocated to Paulskirk Drive in Ellicott City and has expanded to include students from Pre-K and third through eighth grade.

There are currently 475 students enrolled as of today.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices