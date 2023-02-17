Watch Now
Check out these limited edition Morgan State "Benny the Bear" bobbleheads

Posted at 1:24 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 13:34:34-05

BALTIMORE — In celebration of Black History Month, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is rolling out a first time limited edition HBCU series.

The specially produced series features bobbleheads of mascots from 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Maryland's own Morgan State University Bears.

You can choose from three different "Benny the Bears," wearing either a blue, gray, or orange jersey.

Each is individually numbered to 2,023.

They're available now for pre-order, which should ship out in June.

