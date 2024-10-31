Check out these leaders, politicians and agency workers getting into the Halloween spirit

Maryland leaders, politicians, and people who work for City and State agencies are getting into the Halloween spirit this year! Check out their (and their pets') costumes.

.@MayorBMScott stopped by in costume to visit the students and staff at Park Heights. pic.twitter.com/QhqluEGPFI — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) October 31, 2024



Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said he was dressed as Haitian Revolution leader Toussaint Louverture.

Our cafeteria staff joined in on the fun today by dressing up in costumes too! Great job, Katherine Johnson, Green Street, and Montebello. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/btfXEVL2xo — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) October 31, 2024

This #Halloween, Chessie is honoring Maryland’s brave men and women in uniform who work day in and day out to keep Marylanders safe.



Wishing all Marylanders a spooky, safe, and happy Halloween! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/XfNwLPnCu4 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 31, 2024

🎃👻 From all of us at MTA, especially our amazing MTA Transit Store team (featured here), we wish you a fun and safe Halloween! As you head out tonight, please keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters and plan a little extra travel time. #MDOTSafety pic.twitter.com/Ca3R1sPMv2 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) October 31, 2024

Happy Halloween- Last Day to early vote in person. Already 1 out of 3 Marylanders have cast their ballots. Let’s go others. VOTE!MD Whether in person or by mail. Make a plan to vote & your voice heard. Who wouldn’t vote by mail with this trusted carrier pic.twitter.com/ovqZG9000H — Jared DeMarinis (@JaredDeMarinis) October 31, 2024

Jared DeMairinis is the State Elections Administrator for Maryland.