Check out the Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place

BALTIMORE — You can find even more flower deals this weekend.

Flower mart is going on right now at Mount Vernon Place in Baltimore.

Founded in 1911 by the Women’s Civic League, it's the city's oldest free public festival.

You can buy all kinds of flower as well as handmade crafts and food.

The event promotes sustainable living with many vendors growing and making their own products.

It's also the original home of the Baltimore lemon stick.

It runs until 8 tonight and starts back up at 11 Saturday morning.