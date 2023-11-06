Charm City Run relocating Annapolis and Timonium locations next year

BALTIMORE — Charm City Run will be moving two of its most tenured locations in 2024, according to the company’s website.

After 22 years, the original Timonium location will be moving to 1313 York Road in Lutherville.

After residing in the Annapolis Town Center for 16 years, Charm City Run will be moving this location across the street to Forest Plaza.

The running store in Annapolis will move from its current 2,700 square foot space to a 4,000 square foot store at 87 Forest Plaza.

The new location will feature additional fitting stations, more product offering and additional backroom space to store inventory.

Charm City Run in Timonium will feature more space and a larger parking lot.

The Annapolis location plans to open in Winter 2024 and Timonium is aiming for Summer 2024.