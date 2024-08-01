Charm City Live brings Method man, Redman, and Monica to the stage

BALTIMORE — Artscape kicks off one of the biggest parties in Baltimore tomorrow.

Before the event even kicks off, the city is already planning the next party.

"Charm City Live" will take over the historic War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall on September 21st, closing the city's summer concert season.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced who's performing at the free event.

Acts include singer-songwriter Avery Wilson, R&B duo "DVSN," and Nigerian producer Pheels.

Miss Thang herself Monica and the headliner

“With a performance that we know will be full of energy and will bring the level all the way up, Shalonda, there might be a blackout in downtown Baltimore when Methodman and Redman take the stage,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

This year, Charm City Live will also team up with the downtown partnership of Baltimore for a restaurant tour the week leading up to the concert.