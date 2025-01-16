Charm City Bluegrass Festival not happening this year

BALTIMORE — After more than 10 years of festivals in Baltimore, Charm City Bluegrass Festival announced on Facebook on Thursday the event won't happen this year.

The post on Facebook says, "In short, Charm City Bluegrass Festival is taking an indefinite hiatus. As a small independent team, we simply don't have the resources to produce the festival this year."

They say they are working on a plan to get the festival back in 2026.

The post gave shout outs to a lot of their local partners, including Mother's Federal Hill Grille, UNION Craft Brewing, and The Local Oyster.

"In closing, we ask that if you love music festivals and in-person entertainment, make a plan to attend and support them, especially independent producers."

It had a long run at Druid Hill Park and last year moved to the Baltimore Peninsula.

The festival also received awards since it started in 2013: the 2016 IBMA "Momentum Event of the Year," "Best Festival” in 2015 and “Best Music Festival” in 2014 by Baltimore Magazine, the Charm CityBluegrass Festival.

They close out the post thanking everyone who made this event possible, "For now, we're not saying goodbye, but see ya later! And thank you for the past 11 years, it's truly been a magical ride that we couldn't have done without you."

