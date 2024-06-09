Charles Street Promenade: The blocks were hot on Saturday

BALTMORE — The Charles Street Promenade is back thanks to the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and the Charles Street Development Corporation. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Baltimoreans were able to stroll, shop, play, and eat in the historic Charles Street area.

Traffic from Charles and Saratoga Street all the way to Charles and North Ave. was blocked off for the special occasion. Needless to say, there was a lot to see on the 1.3-mile-long street.

In addition to supporting homegrown vendors, every block was packed with a variety of activities, including face painting, massages, jump roping, selfie stations, walking tours, yoga, and psychic readings. The event didn’t stop at 6 p.m., though. There was an official afterparty as well in Station North from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.