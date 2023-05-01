Charles County student hospitalized after ingesting THC gummy in school

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible student overdose at a middle school last week.

On April 27 a student at General Smallwood Middle School became sick after ingesting what's believed to be a THC gummy.

The gummy was given away by another student, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After being sent home for the day, the student was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Detectives are now working to find where the original student got the edible from.

In the meantime the Sheriff's Office is urging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids with dangerous substances.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigators at 301-609-3282, extension 0574.

