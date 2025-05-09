Charging into danger: State Fire Marshal warns public of disturbing school trend

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is informing the public about a dangerous school social media trend.

Authorities say the trend is called the "Chromebook Challenge," in which students are putting pencils and other metallic objects into charging ports of devices issued by schools or personal electronic devices.

This has led to smoke, fires, and property damage, resulting in emergency evacuations and disciplinary actions being carried out at schools across Maryland.

State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray encourages parents and school staff to focus on safety through open dialogue to protect students.

"We want to emphasize the importance of educating students about the dangers associated with these acts," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray.

"It is crucial that parents and educators work together to promote a culture of safety and responsibility regarding electronic devices."

