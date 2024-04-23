Charging documents reveal what unfolded moments before a 77-year-old man was killed by his roommate

BALTIMORE — Charging documents reveal what unfolded moments before a 77-year-old man was murdered inside his own apartment.

Sunday morning just before 8am, police got a call from 59-year-old Patrick Cromwell who reported killing his roommate.

It happened in the 900 block of W. University Parkway. That's where officers first discovered Joseph Barranco dead inside the doorway with cuts and lacerations to his head and neck.

Cromwell also had fresh cuts to his hands and face, telling detectives that Barranco attacked first, prompting him to grab a meat cleaver.

After striking Barranco with the meat clever, Cromwell admitted to strangling him.

Asked about his own injuries, Cromwell said they were self inflicted and that Barranco was unarmed.

It's unclear what initially caused the fight.

Cromwell is currently being held without bail and is next due in court on May 22.