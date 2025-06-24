Charging documents: Man looking for free food night of deadly stabbing

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrested Idris Ramos, 51, in connection with a homicide early Saturday morning in Fells Point.

Baltimore Police

Ramos is charged with the stabbing death of Tyrell Curtis, 39, in the 100 block of South Broadway.

Police say the two got into a fight where Ramos stabbed Curtis. According to charging documents, Curtis yelled "I got stabbed' and collapsed at the corner of S. Broadway and Lombard Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Ramos told police he was looking for free food with his girlfriend, and Curtis had just come out of a chicken shop, according to documents.

Police used surveillance video from the area to identify Ramos as the suspect. He was arrested on Monday night during a routine traffic stop.

Ramos is charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.