Charging Documents: Man arrested after pulling out gun at basketball game, said son should be playing more

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged 48-year-old Troy Antwaun Spencer after he allegedly pulled out a gun on coaches at his son's basketball game.

His charges include first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous handgun violations.

According to charging documents, on March 6, officers responded to Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School for reports of an armed person.

When they arrived, they spoke to the school's basketball coach and a staff member.

The coach told police that during the game, Spencer confronted him over the lack of playing time his son was getting.

At this point, Spencer pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the coach stating," You better put my son into the game."

Charging documents reveal Spencer and another teacher got into a brief physical struggle over the firearm on the sideline of the basketball court.

The weapon was eventually wrestled away from Spencer and locked away until police arrived.

Spencer has a criminal record and was prohibited from possessing or carrying a firearm. Charging documents also reveal Spencer plead guilty to second-degree murder on January 1, 1997.