Charging Docs: Pot edibles found inside car of suspended BPD officer who crashed on duty

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer faces charges after getting into a car crash while on the clock.

According to court charging documents officer Unique Sheppard, 23, was already relegated to desk duty after her police powers were suspended.

Reasons for why Sheppard was initially suspended remain unclear.

While working Monday, Sheppard for some reason got in her personal vehicle and crashed at the intersection of S. Mount and W. Pratt Street.

Responding officers noticed Sheppard had a bag with edible cannabis treats and two weed grinders sitting on the front passenger seat.

Sheppard's girlfriend soon arrived at the crash scene. That's when police say Sheppard signaled for the girlfriend to take the bag, which she did before fleeing.

A supervisor found Sheppard was also carrying a loaded 9mm Glock handgun, despite her departmental firearm having been seized at the time of suspension.

When asked, Sheppard admitted to not having a personal carry permit. Meanwhile, other officers located Shepard's girlfriend nearby in possession of the bag she'd taken from the scene. Only the grinders were still inside, not the edibles.

Still the girlfriend was later released without charges.

Sheppard on the other hand was ordered to submit to a urinalysis since the crash technically happened while she was on-duty. Results of the test were not revealed.

Afterwards, Sheppard was booked for illegally carrying and transporting a firearm. She has not been charged with any drug related crime at this time.