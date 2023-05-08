'I'm going to put you six feet under': Pipe wielding delegate allegedly threatens homeowner with metal pipe

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — A Maryland delegate is accused of invading someone's home and letting off verbal threats.

It all began on April 4, officers were called to the 1000 block of Stephen Road in Calvert County for reports of a burglary.

Police arrived to the scene and met with a woman and man at their residence.

The woman stated that the suspect, who was identified as delegate Jeffrie E. Long Jr., entered her home without being invited or permission.

According to police, Long entered the home with a metal pipe in his hand.

She said that Long threatened her verbally, saying, "Keep my name off your mouth or I'm going to put you six feet under."

The woman stated that she was in fear for her life and was afraid that Long was going to kill her. Shortly after the threat, Long left her house and drove away in a Mercedes.

Police later went to Long's residence in Huntingtown where they found a Mercedes in the driveway.

They arrived on scene and made contact with an unidentified woman. They asked the woman to speak to Long when she said, "You know he's a delegate right?"

The woman was on the phone with Long as the police were asking for his whereabouts, she continued to not cooperate.

Long is being charged with first degree burglary, second degree assault, and simple assault.