Charging Docs: Man shot to death following verbal dispute in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police have a man in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Parkville earlier this month.

James Clark, 44, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officers were called to the 8400 block of Leefield Road and were led by an off-duty officer to the victim, 43-year-old Romy Bogier.

Police say Bogier was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

He later died at a local hospital.

A second victim was located and taken to the hospital for trauma to the head.

According to charging documents, video surveillance from White Oak School had shown both victims and an unidentified male, later identified as Clark, arriving in the parking lot in a Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle owned by Bogier.

As the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the school, all three people got out of the car and got into a verbal argument.

During the dispute, Bogier pulled out a gun and held it at his side.

Clark then tackled Bogier and picked up the handgun. He stood over Bogier as he lay on the ground, bent down, and shot Bogier in the head.

As the second victim began to flee the parking lot, Clark fired multiple shots at them.

He then drove away from the scene in Bogier's car.

Homicide investigators began analyzing the scene and found a wallet near what they believed to be blood.

The wallet contained multiple ID cards for Clark.

He is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.