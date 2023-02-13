Charging Docs: Gunman killed man for allegedly stealing his car in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Charging documents shed new light on what led to a February 8 homicide in Laurel.

Police say it all began one day prior when Christopher Rojas, 27, called them for help in locating his stolen car.

Rojas reportedly believed a man with braided hair had taken his car from the area of Russett Green East and Laurel Fort Meade Road.

Officers took note of a "distinct" black and gray hooded sweatshirt Rojas was wearing at the time. He'd also been accompanied by Rakyia Talley, 46, who was driving a gray Nissan Altima.

Rojas found his vehicle later the next morning on the parking lot of a nearby business.

Police say Rojas, wearing the same hoodie as the previous day, went inside the business with Talley seeking information about how the car ended up there.

During that conversation, Rojas apparently saw Antwaun D. Conyers walking by and allegedly singled him out as the man he believed took the car.

Rojas was heard saying he would shoot Conyers.

Rojas and Talley then left the business, got inside her Altima, and followed Conyers to Russett Green East.

Approximately six-minutes later, Conyers was dead. He'd been shot.

A witness who called 911 reported seeing a Conyers drop to the ground after a gray Altima had pulled up beside him.

Police were able to zoom in on the car in question, which came back to Talley. She's being held without bail and is scheduled for a March 8 preliminary court hearing.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rojas, but he's yet to be taken into custody.

According to online court records Rojas was given probation before judgement after being convicted of a misdemeanor handgun possession charge last August.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 410-222-473 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.