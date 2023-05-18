Charging Docs: Baltimore mother allegedly shot at 16-year-old daughter over 'ongoing dispute'

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested two people after they attempted to kill a 16-year-old girl.

Theresa Taylor and Anthony Mason Jr. were both charged with first-degree attempted murder and various handgun violations.

According to charging documents, Taylor is the girl's mother and Mason is Taylor's boyfriend.

On May 1, in the 1000 block of Ellicott Driveway, the 16-year-old advised police that her mother was banging on the door demanding she come outside.

She refused and watched her mother go inside a vehicle and grab a handgun.

Charging documents say Taylor began waving the gun around and pointing it at the house.

The 16-year-old told police this all happened because of a prior incident that took place on April 23. Taylor and Mason allegedly discharged a firearm at her.

Police learned this happened because there is an ongoing dispute between the 16-year-old's temporary guardian and Taylor.

The teen and her guardian went to the 400 block of Lyndhurst Avenue to pick up some of her things and found her mother sitting outside with a bat.

Taylor then stated, "I got something for yall," and went in the house. When she returned, she had a gun and allegedly fired it at the teen.

Charging documents say Mason then took the gun from her mother and ran after them while shooting at them.

No one was injured during this incident.

Since being arrested, Taylor and Mason have been taken to the Central Booking Facility.