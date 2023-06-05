Watch Now
Charging Docs: Baltimore man charged after allegedly killing man that waved gun at him during party

Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 13:38:03-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged Jose Flomenco Reyes, 36, for a double shooting in the 5900 block of Eastern Avenue.

One victim, Jeremy Maldonado, 27, later died as a result of this shooting.

According to charging documents, the incident stemmed from a house party that happened on June 3.

Reyes worked at the auto shop next door to the house and came over to the party because he had no customers.

According to witnesses who were present at the party, Maldonado became highly intoxicated and began to yell at people at the party.

At one point during the party, Maldonado pulls a gun out and starts waving it around charging documents say.

Allegedly, Reyes went home and returned to the party with an AR-15. He opened fire and struck Maldonado and another person.

Reyes fled the scene and police apprehended him a short time afterwards.

