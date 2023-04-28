Charging Docs: Baltimore family retaliates with violence after stalking their victims at Walmart

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Violent retaliation in Baltimore County has landed family members behind bars.

Things came to a head on April 10 in the area of White Marsh and Perry Hall Boulevard in Nottingham.

To find a motive, investigators first had to go back to February 1.

That's when a 17-year-old member of the Carthen family was injured in a Baltimore City shooting on Argonne Drive.

He survived and was shot again three days later, this time with his mother, in front of their home on Medford Road.

Police later arrested 20-year-old Derrein Gamble in connection with the shooting.

Investigators believe this prompted the teen and a third family member, Michael Anthony Carthen, to seek revenge.

Fast forward back to April 10.

That's when the Carthens came across two of Gamble's associates inside a Walmart on Perry Hills Court.

Police said they reviewed camera footage from inside the store that evening, showing the Carthens "stalking" Gamble's associates as they shopped.

Phone records revealed the Carthens communicating and possibly conspiring with each other as they followed the victims.

As Gamble's associates left the store, the Carthens lied in wait outside.

Once Gamble's associates drove off the lot, Michael followed from behind in a rental car belonging to the mother of the younger Carthen.

Sometime over the next four minutes one of Gamble's associates dialed 911, reporting they'd been shot.

Two minutes after the 911 call went through, Michael is seen returning to the Walmart picking up the younger Carthen and his mother.

Meanwhile officers arrived minutes later at the Olive Garden on Perry Hall Boulevard, to find one of Gamble's associates suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim's car was discovered across the street riddled with bullets. The second associate, who was a passenger at the time, was not struck.

After briefly speaking with detectives, both victims stopped cooperating.

Investigators were left to search for a motive and piece together what happened on their own.

According to charging documents, it was an Instagram post that ultimately connected the victims with Gamble, shedding light on a possible motive as to why the Carthens targeted them.

Michael and the 17-year-old member of the Carthen family are both being held without bail on attempted murder charges, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.

Court documents allege the injured victim suffered "permanent disfigurement" as result of the shooting. His name has not been released.