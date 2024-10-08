Charging Docs: Argument over parking spot leads to deadly mass shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man is in police custody for allegedly shooting eight people, killing one, in East Baltimore.

On August 18, just after 8:00 pm, officers arrived on the scene in the 1300 block of North Spring Street and found the victim, Anthony Martin, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Martin was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to charging documents, the Thunderguard M.C. (motorcycle club) was holding a memorial cookout for a fallen member that day.

Around 7:19 pm, Martin was in an argument with the unidentified members of the club over a parking spot.

The argument escalated, leading to the shooting that wounded seven and killed Martin.

Video surveillance captured multiple shooters and revealed the suspect, Eric Kibler, was the person who stood in front of Martin and shot him.

Kibler has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and firearms violations.