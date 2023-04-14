Charging Docs: Annapolis principal facing multiple charges after losing phone and displaying gun on date

BALTIMORE — Phoenix Academy principal Mark Brown is away from the school indefinitely after being charged with armed robbery and second-degree assault for an incident that happened in Baltimore.

Charging documents also state Brown served as an instructor at Morgan State University.

The documents go on to say Brown was on a date with one of his students from Morgan getting drinks. The two began having sexual contact, at which time he noticed a scar on her body and told her he had to leave.

Allegedly, Brown couldn't find his phone as he was leaving and pulled out a gun from his waistband. He demanded the student help him locate his phone.

According to charging documents, Brown took her phone and wouldn't give it back until his phone was found.

The victim tried to calm him down, but Brown refused her help and left with the victim's phone. She was able to retrieve her phone after tracking it down with her laptop.

She received a message from an unknown number providing her a location to pick up her phone.

The two have known each other for months but this is the victim's first date and sexual encounter with Brown.

Phoenix Academy sent the following letter to families:

Dear Families: I am writing to make you aware that Dr. Mark Brown, principal of Phoenix Academy, will be away from the school indefinitely. While Dr. Brown is away, Phillip Elliott will return to serve as acting principal. Mr. Elliott will be a familiar face to many students, as he served as assistant principal at Phoenix from 2016 to 2021 and as acting principal in the latter part of the 2019-2020 school year. I have no doubt that Mr. Elliott will be an outstanding leader for the Phoenix staff, and that you will support him as he begins this new assignment. Thank you for everything you do for Phoenix Academy and your student.



Morgan State University also sent the following statement to WMAR-2 News: