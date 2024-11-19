Charging Docs: Alleged I-95 shooter was angry co-worker who blamed victim for demotion

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Charging documents reveal what led to a shooting on I-95 in Howard County Monday.

Investigators believe it could be a case of workplace retaliation.

Around 4:30am Ronald Victor Garcia-Rodriguez called 911 reporting he'd been shot.

Maryland State Police arrived to find him walking wounded along the northbound shoulder near the Prince George's County line.

Rodriguez told troopers he pulled over on the side of the interstate for a tire issue.

He claimed a co-worker named Kevin Gross pulled up from behind in a Buick, stating "you must have hit a pot hole or something."

Rodriguez could see the tire was slashed.

That's when Gross pulled out a gun, striking Rodriguez seven times in the torso and arm before fleeing.

RELATED: Shooting on I-95 North caused Monday morning road closures, backups

Rodriguez said Gross blamed him on being demoted at their job a day earlier.

Detectives tracked Gross' phone back to his Baltimore home, where the Buick was seen parked outside.

Investigators conducting surveillance noticed Gross' location changed to his workplace at Planet Aid in Elkridge.

Troopers met Gross there and arrested him.

During an interview Gross said he'd initially gone to Rodriguez's apartment to "fight him."

When Rodriguez got in his car to drive to work, Gross admitted to following him, but claims to have later changed his mind.

Cellphone records told a different story, placing Gross at the scene of the shooting before Rodriguez called 911.

Surveillance footage also captured Gross hiding out in his Buick with the lights out, while Rodriguez stopped at a BP gas station prior to the shooting.

Gross now finds himself facing attempted first degree murder and assault charges.

He's currently being held without bail.

Rodriguez was taken to Shock Trauma. There's no word on his condition.

We've reached out to Planet Aid for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.