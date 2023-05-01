Charges filed against alleged hit and run driver responsible for Gavin Knupp's death

BERLIN, Md. — It's been nearly one year since 14-year-old Gavin Knupp lost his life in a hit and run crash in Berlin.

Since then Knupp's family has been waiting for the person responsible to be brought to justice.

There was a major break in the case Friday.

The Worcester County State's Attorney Office filed 17 separate counts against 22-year-old Tyler Allen Mailloux.

He's charged with various crimes including failing to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death, failing to render reasonable assistance to an injured person, and failing to report the incident to police.

Since July 17 last year, investigators have been in possession of a 2011 black Mercedes sedan believed to be involved.

It was found at a residence in Worcester County, yet police needed to gather enough evidence to determine who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Following the tragic incident, a Facebook Group called Justice for Gavin was started for supporters to gather and express their thoughts.

Visitors of the page have long suspected who was to blame.

According to online court records, a criminal summons was issued for Mailloux.

Currently there is no upcoming court date listed.

