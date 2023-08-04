Charges dropped against BGE protestors

BALTIMORE — The State's Attorney's Office announced they dropped the charges against the BGE protestors.

The three women were arrested after "interfering with BGE's work and creating a disturbance in a public place."

Today, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City has dismissed the charges against the individuals arrested for protesting BGE’s work in their community. Had they not been arrested, the charges against Magdalena Fytzsimmons, Sandra Seward, and Clada Towels would have been dismissed through our citation docket program after successfully completing five hours of community service or any other appropriate alternative. Having spent approximately 19 hours in central booking, following their arrests for interfering with BGE’s work and creating a disturbance in a public place, these individuals have sustained consequences we believe are sufficient and allow us to move forward with dismissal.

Ivan Bates, State's Attorney

The three women spent 19 hours in central booking.