Chappell Roan cancels festival appearance at Merriweather to 'prioritize my health'

COLUMBIA, Md. — Not so 'Hot to Go' for ticketholders of the 'All Things Go' music festival who hoped to see Chappell Roan this weekend. She decided not to go to her shows in New York or Columbia scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The singer posted the news on her Instagram story saying, "I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it."

She says "I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding."

Instagram Chappell Roan cancels weekend performances.

She was scheduled to perform Saturday in New York City and Sunday in Columbia at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) the organizers of 'All Things Go' say, "We're heartbroken to announce that Chappell Roan will no longer be performing....While we know you were looking forward to the performances, it's important to remember that health and well-being always comes first."

We support you Chappell Roan pic.twitter.com/LmNgwY2MlP — All Things Go (@AllThingsGo) September 27, 2024

Earlier this month the "Pink Pony Club" singer canceled her shows in Paris and Amsterdam and rescheduled a third in Berlin. She said it was due to scheduling conflicts.

Other artists who will perform at the 'All Things Go' festival in Columbia on Sunday include Hozier, Renee Rapp and Maren Morris.

