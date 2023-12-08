Chanukah House returns to Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Today marks the start of Chanukah, and if you are driving past the Pikesville area, you might want to stop and check out one special house.

The annual Chanukah House returned Thursday. The house is located just off Brightside Avenue.

Owners Wendy and David Hefter have decorated their front yard with all things Hannukah, adorned with holiday lights, a sweater-wearing dinosaur, snowmen, dreidels, and a giant 6.5-foot- menorah.

However, they were the first home to start the tradition. This is their second year of the couple decorating their home.

The annual event start 30 years ago with the first Chanukah House on Park Heights Avenue and then moved to the Greenspring Avenue House.

The home lit up at 5:30 p.m. The display is turned on from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will stay up for the eight nights of Chanukah.

For more information about the schedule, click here.