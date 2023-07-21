Watch Now
Channel your inner Barbie at the Lemonade Selfie Museum

Diane Bondareff/Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP
FILE - Barbie logo in New York City on Friday, March 8, 2019. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Barbie/AP Images)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 12:32:37-04

BALTIMORE — In honor of the new Barbie movie, the Lemonade Selfie Museum invites fans inside their life-sized Barbie Box and strike a pose.

The Barbie Box gives fans the perfect backdrop to celebrate the new movie.

It provides fans the opportunity to interact with one of their favorite toys in a whole new way.

Simply step into the box wearing your pink outfit and get ready to take some pictures!

The interactive installation is latest immersive exhibit at the Lemonade Selfie Museum.

The Barbie Box will be available from July 21- July 23.

Tickets are $30 and to buy one, click here.

