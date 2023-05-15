Century-old snowball stand reopens under new ownership

BALTIMORE — The Margaret Cleveland, Walther Gardens and Nursery opened over the weekend.

On the property, shoppers will also find what is believed to be the nation's oldest snowball stand, called "The Peggy."

It's been around for a century.

WMAR talked to the owner, who had transformed the property after purchasing it about seven weeks ago.

"Really with the goal of taking what was really a legacy property, and taking what I do professionally, which is building brands and creating experiences, and really taking Margaret Cleveland and making this, this is my second location, with now being able to offer more of the plant and nursery side," said owner Christopher Brian Heller.

He says the property was built in 1885 and was originally a farm house.