Century-old "Big Glen Burnie Carnival" cancelled this summer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A very long tradition in Glen Burnie will not happen this year.

The "Big Glen Burnie Carnival" has been going on since 1908. But it's being cancelled for this year, because it's "no longer economically feasible... due to lack of volunteers," said the Glen Burnie Improvement Association.

The Association's Board of Directors posted on Facebook:

It is with great sadness we announce the Glen Burnie Improvement Association (GBIA) will not conduct The Big Glen Burnie Carnival in 2024. This decision was made by the Board of Directors in February and announced to the general membership in March.





Despite the dedicated and diligent work of the GBIA Carnival Committee, the board was advised that it was no longer economically feasible for the GBIA to conduct this event due to lack of volunteers, increased expenses, and the inability to establish an equitable agreement with the carnival company.







While this difficult decision will have a significant impact on the GBIA, the association's leadership is committed to continuing to host community events, identify new fundraising opportunities, growing our membership, and cultivating community leaders.







We invite you to be part of our transformation. Please attend an upcoming General Membership meeting, held at 7 pm on the second Tuesday of each month at the GBIA Hall.

The carnival requires hundreds of volunteers.

Del. Tony McConkey said on his blog:

"Run by community volunteers, the Big Glen Burnie Carnival operates in a clean, orderly manner at affordable prices, providing a chance for a real family treat. The Carnival always begins on the last Friday night in July and lasts for eight nights."