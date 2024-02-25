Centenarian hero: World War II veteran celebrates 100 years

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Walter Reynolds served our country over 70 years ago, and now he celebrates a milestone for the ages.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered for his 100th birthday party at the Meadow Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

Reynolds was a member of the “Red Ball Express,” a truck convoy predominantly composed of African American soldiers entrusted with the vital task of transporting cargo shipments and supplies to frontline troops during the Normandy campaign in France.

He was stationed in both Europe and Asia during the time of the war.

Happy Birthday, Walter!