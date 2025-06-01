Celebration of Life honoring Joscelynne Pannone to be held Sunday, June 1 at Waldorf Fire Station

BALTIMORE — A celebration of life is being held Sunday, June 1, honoring a Maryland firefighter who tragically died last week.

Joscelynne Pannone died May 28, following an overnight crash on I-81 in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

A State Police report said road conditions were wet when the 21-year-old lost control of the wheel, and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Pannone split time between Baltimore and Charles Counties, first serving with the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Company, before becoming an active member of the Woodlawn and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments.

According to Waldorf Fire, Pannone joined their department in September 2021.

"During her time at Waldorf, Joscelynne assisted with the fire prevention program at Company 3, in addition to providing emergency services even while she was continuing her education," Waldorf Fire said.

After graduating from North Point High School, and earning her CNA license, Pannone attended the College of Southern Maryland where she obtained a paramedic certification.

From there Pannone enrolled at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) to study Emergency Health Services and Disaster.

While attending class there, she served as a Student Marshal with the UMBC Police Department. At the same time, Pannone worked as a Paramedic with the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company.

"Joscelynne was only 21 years old and had so much more greatness ahead of her," the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

UMBC Police shared their condolences on social media as well.

"Joscelynne's radiant smile, infectious positivity, and profound sense of purpose will be deeply missed," their message read. "Her memory will forever be a part of the fabric of our department and our university community."

Waldorf Volunteer Fire Station 3 is hosting the celebration of life service starting at 1pm. The station's located at 3245 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

For more on Pannone's life, her obituary can be read here.