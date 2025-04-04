Celebrate National Walking Month by joining a local walking group

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Walking – it's one of the easiest and most beneficial ways that you can stay healthy.

Did you know that April is National Walking Month and that walking is the official state of Maryland exercise? Well, we hit the trail with a Harford County walking group.

Dr. Marie Kanagie-McAleese is a physician at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She's board-certified in lifestyle medicine and an expert in walking for exercise and how it benefits people of all ages.

“Walking is one of the best activities that we can do because it is easy and accessible for most people,” she says. “Almost any ability and all ages are able to come out and walk.”

Twice a month, Dr. Marie leads a walking group through the Walk with a Doc program, a national nonprofit that has walking groups in several U.S. cities led by health professionals like Dr. Marie.

“We do talks on topics to educate people about ways that they can be healthy,” says Dr. Marie. “And just really encouraging people to get outside and get more steps out in nature because we know that there are so many benefits for both physical and mental health.”

Reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. And boosting mood and energy. All benefits of taking a good walk in the great outdoors.

“We see that there are benefits from being more physically active,” Dr. Marie says, “but we know that people who have exposure to green spaces and spend time outdoors, all of the benefits together are amplified.”

Joan O’Brien has been in the Walk with a Doc group for about a year and enjoys the health experts who come.

“Walks about nutrition, health, exercise,” says O’Brien. “We've had cardiologists come and talk about the importance of walking on the heart and, you know, we talk about good nutrition, so it's been very helpful.”

This is Joy Daugherty’s first time with the group, and she brought her granddaughter, seven-month-old Stella, with her.

“You know, the older you get, you wanna stay healthy and be around for this little one as she gets older,” Daugherty says.

If you want to find a Walk with a Doc group in your area, go here.

