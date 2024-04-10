Watch Now
Cedonia community is asking for help to find a lost cat

WMAR
Posted at 10:39 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 22:42:33-04

CEDONIA, Md. — A neighborhood store is now asking the Cedonia community for help after someone took its beloved cat.

Yong Cho owns the first stop on Redecke Avenue.

His cat, Maxine, greets people inside and out front of the store.

Last Tuesday, two women took Maxine from the store just before six.

Video footage shows the two women petting Maxine at the store entrance. Before picking her up and leaving. Cho has not seen Maxine since.

Camera footage of stolen cat

He thinks the two women may have mistaken Maxine for a stray cat. Maxine is about seven years old and has white and gray fur.

Cho says she is very friendly.

If you have any information, we have a number you can call: 443-977-9748

