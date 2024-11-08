Cecil County superintendent named Maryland's Superintendent of the Year

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Jeffrey Lawson, the superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools since 2018, has been named Maryland Superintendent of the Year.

Diana Hawley, president of the Board of Education, said in a statement:

Dr. Lawson is a genuine and very ‘present’ servant leader and a tireless advocate for public education, always putting the well-being of students, staff, and families first. His active approach, focus on quality curriculum, and commitment to transparency have impacted our district and beyond. Dr. Lawson's experienced, trusted voice has also helped guide the realistic and effective implementation of Maryland's educational reform changes, earning him the respect of leaders across the state.

The Superintendent of the Year is chosen by a panel of other Maryland superintendents, and the winner goes on to compete for National Superintendent of the Year.

Lawson has worked in public education for 41 years, starting as a math teacher in Delaware.

He came to Cecil County Public Schools in 2009 and was appointed superintendent in 2018.

He had been president of the Public School Superintendents' Association of Maryland, and his wife, Lisa Lawson, is also a superintendent in Wilmington, Del.

Besides working to boost achievement outcomes for students, he's focused on partnering with agencies like Cecil College, Cecil County Public Library, North Bay, Fair Hill Nature Center, and the Cecil County Farm Museum. He's also supported advocacy for adequate school funding.

Lawson said: "I am proud to represent our district across the state and share the amazing work happening each day to support our nearly 15,000 students."